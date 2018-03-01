The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 36-year-old man admitted carrying out an armed robbery at a Burton store when he appeared at crown court.

Steven Duffy, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbing a Tesco Express store on January 20 this year.

He appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, February 23, via a video link from prison when he also admitted being in possession of a knife at the store in Stanton Road, Stanton.

Sentencing has been adjourned until March 2 for reports to be made and Duffy remains remanded in custody.