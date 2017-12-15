The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stolen car has been found in Burton after a burglar broke into two houses in the same street in 48 hours.

Derbyshire Constabulary is on the hunt for a burglar who broke into two houses earlier this month.

The first burglary happened in the early hours of Sunday, December 3 between 2am and 6.15am.

A handbag and wallet were stolen, along with a set of car keys which were used to steal the victim's silver Toyota RAV4 from outside.

They were all taken from a home in Wilne Lane, Shardlow,

The car has now been recovered in Outwoods Street, Burton, having crashed into a wall.

The second burglary in Wilne Lane, which happened between 10.30pm on Monday December 4, and 7.30am the next day, saw the thieves take a white Nintendo DS games console, a purse and a jar of coins.

Anyone with information is urged to call PC Daniel Goodman on 101, quoting reference 17000528973 for the crime on December 4 and 17000525863 for December 3.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.