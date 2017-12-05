Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers have hailed Small Business Saturday as a huge success as they encourage shoppers to not stop now and keep on shopping local.

On Saturday, December 2, Burton shoppers were urged to show their support for the many independent town centre traders as part of the national campaign to support small businesses.

Alongside this, people were being urged to don their coats and go into town to shop locally as part of the Get Vocal About Local Burton promotion, organised in response to the issues caused after St Peter’s Bridge closed for three months, hitting traders hard.

Small businesses from the town took part in the Small Business Saturday celebrations, offering discounts and holding events to mark the day.

Among the festivities included was the visit of a blue puppet called Buckie.

Tilley Bancroft, an award-winning filmmaker, animator and puppeteer was chosen as one of the small businesses to be profiled throughout the event, and as such took a tour around some of Burton's prime small businesses with the incredibly big, blue puppet.

Elaine Pritchard, one of the leaders of WiRE, Women in Rural Enterprise, in the Burton area and a champion of Small Business Saturday said that the day was a huge success.

Mrs Pritchard said: "We had an amazing day in Burton with great reactions from small businesses and shoppers alike.

"#BuckieLovesSmallBiz really put a smile on everyone’s face and we had some great moments, such as Buckie doing a family yoga class at Calm Yoga Studio; rocking out at Pete Oakley's Guitar Superstore and trying on some Christmas outfits at Ahoy Sailor Vintage.

"He did some Christmas shopping at the Alphabet Gift Shop, H J Richards and Sons jewellers, the Why Not Gallery and the Market Hall, as well as putting his feet up for a drink and a bite to eat at local cafes, Langan's Tea Rooms, Café B, Helen's Bakehouse and Tearooms and The Hideaway.

"The T-shirts and flyers we had from local printers Zero Gravitee helped us to explain what the day was all about and the important thing now if for people to keep supporting their local businesses. Let's keep the Small Business Saturday mindset going all-year round."

The national campaign coincided with Staffordshire County Council's Get Vocal About Local Burton campaign, aiming to promote the town's traders by encouraging people to shop, eat and spend leisure time in the town.

Shoppers sharing their favourite buys and shopping experiences on social media platforms were able to win a range of prizes.

Burton Albion Football Club manager, Nigel Clough has also urged people to get involved and has even offered two free tickets for the Boxing Day Brewers home fixture against Leeds United.

Mr Clough said: "Burton Albion is a community club and we're pleased to support the Get Vocal About Local campaign to boost independent retailers' trade.

"There are some fantastic shops and restaurants in the town where people can find unique goods and services at great prices.

"These traders are an essential part of the community and give a personal touch to their customers.

"People can get involved easily just be letting others know what's great about Burton online and also have a chance of winning some great prizes – like joining us on Boxing Day for our game with Leeds."

To be in with the chance of winning the tickets, share your photos and posts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag, #GetvocalaboutlocalBurton.

Philip White, cabinet support member and local county councillor at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Get Vocal About Local Burton really is a community driven campaign to celebrate all that's great about the town and so we're pleased to have the backing of the Brewers.

"It's been a huge success so far and we want even more people to get involved as well as our usual contributors carrying on their good work.

"Through Get Local people can let others know about their favourite ship or eatery, helping to boost trade and stand the chance to win the Burton Albion Boxing Day tickets."

Anybody interested in finding out more or to receive updates can visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/getvocal or email getvocalaboutlocal@staffordshire.gov.uk .