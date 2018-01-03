As the UK reacts to the chaos caused by Storm Eleanor, problems have also been reported across Burton and South Derbyshire.
A tree has fallen into the middle of Station Road in Barton, close to Meadow Rise.
The road has been partially blocked in both directions close to Thomas Russell Infants School.
No incidents of note in Derbyshire
Meanwhile, in Derbyshire, the fire service has said there have not been any incidents reported that could have been caused by the storm.
A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have not had any incidents that are believed to have been caused by Storm Eleanor.
“There have been no calls that have been out of the ordinary or anything that we think may have been caused by the winds.”
The incident comes as a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the region by the Met Office.