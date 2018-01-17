The video will start in 8 Cancel

Storm Fionn has swept into Burton and South Derbyshire overnight bringing snow and ice.

Snow fell overnight across the area, including in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter. Although most had cleared by this morning, conditions on the roads and pavements remain treacherous due to ice.

Further snow is expected later this morning, with continued strong and icy gales.

This wind will further chill the area with a top temperature of 0°C predicted.

This morning traffic slowed drastically on the A444 Stanton Road through Stapenhill before the St Peter's Bridge in Burton.

But the worst conditions are in the north of Derbyshire, with several roads closed.

These include A57 Snake Pass; A6024 Holme Moss; B6105 Tor Side from Glossop to Woodhead, due to a jack-knifed lorry; and A624 Monk's Road from Chunal to Charlesworth.

The A515 Alsop-on-le-Dale had also been closed in the early hours due to a jack-knifed lorry.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said that gritters treated primary and secondary routes throughout the area last night and early this morning, with snow ploughs called out in the High Peak, near Glossop.

They said: "Our gritting teams were out treating all primary routes across the county from 4pm, followed by secondary routes from around 7pm.

"We gritted all primary routes again from midnight and from 4am gritters have been patrolling on primary routes and re-treating roads where necessary.

"Our snow ploughs are out in the High Peak where snowfall was heaviest and farmers and other contractors have been working overnight helping us to clear snow in and around Glossop."

The yellow snow and ice warnings issued by the Met Office for today last until 10am.

Meanwhile, the wind warning begins at 9pm tonight and stretches up to 11am tomorrow.

These weather conditions are set to run into tomorrow with a possibility of more snow and ice, with continued strong winds becoming the largest hazard.

A Met Office spokesman said that there will be an increasing of travel delays and power cuts along with a serious risk of injury from flying debris - being whipped around by strong winds - which could cause a danger to life.

Previously, it had advised tying down items outside your homes which may be picked up - including trampolines.

A spokesman said: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by late morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."

However 'feels like' temperatures should finally rise above 0°C - up to a possible 4°C.

There is only one school closure in South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire as of 7am.

Loxley Hall School near Uttoxeter is closed due to a "significant issue with a leak" - not thought to be related to today's treacherous weather conditions.