Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stretton accountant has been jailed for more than two years after he stole almost £90,000 from a Swadlincote firm and giving the cash to a woman who he claimed was blackmailing him.

Accountant David Moss, 59, had previously pleaded guilty to fraudulently taking £87,000 from Recruit 2 Suit Midland Ltd, which is based in Oaktree Business Park, in Cadley Hill Road, between May 15 and July 29, 2016. He also admitted a second charge of making a false bank statement between July 26 and 29, 2016.

He was sentenced today, appearing in the Derby Crown court case, which was held at the city's magistrates' court due to space issues.

The court was told Moss claimed to police he was being blackmailed into handing large sums of money to the woman he met in an online chat room and had sexual chats with, but a subsequent police investigation found no evidence of blackmail.

Gemma Taylor, the owner of Recruit 2 Suit Midlands Ltd, and the owners of a number of other Swadlincote business who Moss worked for were sat in the public gallery to watch the case.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, said Moss had stolen £87,000 from recruitment firm Recruit 2 Suit, but as £21,000 was paid to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), he had actually stolen £65,942.46.

He told the court that Moss was self-employed and worked as an accountant for the recruitment agency.

He said: "In this role he had access to the company's bank account and sole access to the company's credit cards.

"Gemma Taylor, the owner of the business, thought she had a good working relationship with the defendant. She later got a letter saying £27,000 that was due to be paid, from HMRC.

"He showed her a bank statement from Santander that appeared to show a payment of £26,000 to HMRC.

"She accepted his explanation, but on August 4, he confirmed he did not have the money to pay. He claimed he was being blackmailed by a woman he met on the internet.

"She was not satisfied with that matter and involved the police."

He added: "As far as the blackmail, an investigation was launched by Staffordshire Police into the blackmail. No further action was taken and there was no evidence of blackmail.

"He did engage in sex chat in chat rooms and gave them money for their sob stories."

Joseph Harvey said in mitigation: "Mr Moss admitted to his crimes as soon as he was able to.

"He is under no illusion about the severity of his actions.

"He is thoroughly ashamed of himself - for a variety of reasons and the impact upon his family. The details of the case have been upsetting for his wife and family.

"Mr Moss is his wife's registered carer. What affects Mr Moss, affects his wife. He is immediately responsible for the situation he is now in."

He added that Moss had previously been on the board of directors at the de Ferrers Trust, which is responsible for several schools across Burton and South Derbyshire.

The chief executive of the trust, Steve Allen, explained that Moss had made a positive contribution to the local community before his offences were known to the trust, said Mr Harvey.

After his conviction, the trust confirmed that Moss had been disqualified from the board 'with immediate effect'.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When sentencing Moss, Recorder Michelle Heeley QC said: "You had a relationship with Gemma Taylor. She regarded you as a friend. Now a hard working mother-of-five's business is in jeopardy.

"You were meeting a woman from the internet and you used £66,000 that was not yours to use.

"You have lost your good character. It is a shame that your wife, who is an innocent party in this, will suffer as a result of your actions.

"Because you pleaded guilty at the first possible opportunity, I sentence you to 28 months in prison."

Speaking outside court, Mrs Taylor said she was not going to let Moss' actions damage her business.

The 35-year-old said: "I have been running the company for 10 years and his actions have affected us more than just the money he took.

"The money, that can be clawed back. But now some business do not want to work with us because of what has happened. We're going to work to make sure people know they can trust us and we will carry on for another 10 years.

"He kept acting as though he was the victim but I'm glad the judge saw through that.

"He acted as though he was my friend. He came to my wedding and had been to my house - but I guess it just goes to show that you never know people.

"I'm glad justice has been done."

The owners of another local business, who did not wish to be named, said they were now having an accountant look at the records that Moss kept for them.