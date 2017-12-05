Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stretton man has appeared in court accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of a former YMCA volunteer.

Martin Hayday, 42, of Main Street, Stretton, appeared before JPs at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 4.

He is accused of the manslaughter of Francis Lovelock, who died at his own home in Main Street, Stretton, on July 29.

Police officers were called to Mr Lovelock's home at 8.15 of July 29 and found his body inside.

Hayday will next appear at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

He has been granted unconditional bail until he next appears in court. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.