A 27-year-old Stretton man has sent out a stark warning to get medical issues checked after a painless pea-sized lump under his jaw turned out to be cancerous. He initially thought it was "nothing to worry about".

James Hartley-Shaw told how he broke down after being diagnosed with mucoepidermoid carcinoma, or cancer of the salivary gland.

These tumours are resistant to chemotherapy and so he underwent surgery on Friday, February 16, which has left him with an eight-inch scar.

James said he had first noticed a small lump under his jaw around a year ago, but he failed to get it checked as he thought it was nothing serious. He was wrong.

"It all started as a painless lump. It didn't change, it stayed the same shape and colour. They say if a tumour moves, it's good. Mine would move slightly but it felt like it was fixed somewhere.

"I first noticed the lump, which could have been about a year ago. I had a little bit of tingling eventually in the side of my face. I thought it was my beard at first. My lips went numb.

"Symptoms are very vague and quite unassuming. Most people said they would ignore it, all of my friends said they would ignore it.

"The doctors initially missed it in any diagnostics. There was a lump under my jaw and they sent me for an x-ray.

"I told them it wasn't bone, so I didn't see why I was going for an x-ray. And it did come back all normal."

James said he couldn't understand what might have caused the small lump, so visited his GP.

"I went to see my GP, who felt it and put it down as urgent to be looked at further. It then moved rapidly forwards from there.

"It got looked at and I was told it was cancerous, I just completely broke down.

"My mum and dad came with me, they broke down as well. I'd never seen my dad cry up until then."

Mr Hartley-Shaw's case of mucoepidermoid carcinoma was luckily a benign tumour, which did not invade nearby tissue or spread to other parts of the body as other cancers can.

The disease comes in three different levels of severity, from the aggressive and possibly fast-spreading high level, to the passive low grade, which rarely spreads or grows. The tumours are also resistant to chemotherapy. The cancer is regarded as the most common type of minor salivary gland cancer found in adults.

A rarely spoken about cancer, salivary gland tumours made the headlines in 2012 when American musician and former member of rap group the Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch died after suffering with a cancerous parotid gland.

First diagnosed in 2009, Yauch once described the cancer as 'very treatable', but he died just three years later at the age of 47.

James, who works in customs at DHL in Burton, has been left with an eight-inch scar below his ear lobe following four hours of surgery to remove the lump, which was successful.

A proton beam was used by surgeons at Queen’s Hospital, Burton, which is a type of radiotherapy. A cut was made from the top of his ear, down his face and across his neck to remove the tumour.

James says he will have checks every couple of months, potentially for the rest of his life, to ensure the cancer had not spread to any other parts of his body.

He was full of praise for the surgeons and doctors following his operation.

"I find it quite frustrating, there really isn't a specific charity or foundation. Because of how uncommon this is, it actually comes under head and neck cancers.

"But this is separate from that, it is in the salivary gland.

"I want more awareness among the amount of people that wouldn't get it checked out, yet it could be life-threatening if severe and serious.

"Once I was actually at the hospital, it got sorted quite quickly. The NHS is one of the best things to happen to this country. Without them I wouldn't be able to get this important treatment."