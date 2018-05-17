The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Performing arts students in Burton were given a master class in Latin American dancing when a TV Strictly Come Dancing star visited the college.

The workshop, led by Amy Dowden, was an opportunity for students to gain an insight into the world of Latin American dance, including the jive and cha-cha.

Amy began dancing at the age of eight and is the current British National Champion and one of the highest-ranking ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK.

She is also a four-time British National Finalist and in 2015 reached the semi-final of the World Championship.

Amy joined the BBC One programme, Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 where she was partnered with comedian and actor Brian Conley.

The top show sees 15 celebrities and their professional dance partners battle it out to win the coveted title of Strictly Come Dancing champions.

Each week, couples perform a ballroom or a Latin American dance and are judged and scored by judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell.

Speaking about the high-profile visit, Zoe Hopkins, performing arts lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: "It was fantastic to welcome Amy Dowden to the college to give students a master class.

"Workshops like this one give students the opportunity to develop new skills and gain an insight into the range of careers available in the performing arts industry."

Amy said: "It has been a fantastic privilege for me to teach Latin American dance to Burton and South Derbyshire College performing arts students and I really enjoyed it.

"The students are very talented and enthusiastic and they worked exceptionally hard to learn these complex dances within the two-hour workshop. I'm very impressed with all of the dancers and I wish them the best of luck in their future careers."