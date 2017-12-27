The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers are currently stranded at Burton Railway Station after strike action threatens to ruin their post-Christmas commute.

For many passengers it is the first day back at work after the festive season but many will be late today, Wednesday, December 27, due to the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers ' (RMT) industrial action grinding services to a halt.

One commuter, Ann Smith arrived at Burton Railway Station for the 8.19am CrossCountry and East Midlands trains to Leicester. It normally gets to the city at 9.31am after changing at Beeston, in Nottingham.

She said: "I would normally get the 8.19am to Nottingham train, but failing that there are usually trains at 8.30, 8.45. These are to get from Burton to Derby. There is usually one at 9.21am but even that’s been cancelled."

Due to the strike action, she won’t be able to leave Burton until 9.30am and get to Leicester at 10.52.

The union's 83,000 members include workers for CrossCountry, which runs several services from Burton railway station.

The firm's employees were striking over pay on Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24.

As well as striking again today, Wednesday, December 27, they will also walk out on New Year's Eve.

Many journeys will be replaced with buses, skipping several stations on regular routes, with a reduced set of services.

Mrs Smith said: "There is a waiting room full of people, there are hardly any seats left. The first trains are not coming until 9.30am due to industrial action so many people are now getting taxis. I now have to wait 45 minutes.

"I have seen one train go past with no-one on it.

"Everyone here is just glum and miserable. What a brilliant way to spend the Christmas period."

A spokesman for CrossCountry advised customers to travel as early as possible.

In a statement on its website, it said: "CrossCountry will be operating a reduced service, but with some longer trains.

"We advise you to travel as early as possible, as services may finish earlier than normal and some stations may have no CrossCountry services.

"Although alternative travel arrangements will be prepared we expect all our services, and any replacement bus services, to be very busy."

Those who have already bought tickets stating they are "XC ONLY" or "CROSS CNTRY ONLY" are valid on other CrossCountry services through this period.

"We advise people to travel as close to their original departure time as possible.

These tickets will also be accepted on some Arriva bus services - including from Burton to Leicester and Derby.