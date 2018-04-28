Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote hero who ferried a woman to hospital after she went into premature labour during the Beast from the East blizzards is set to join a host of celebrities on the football pitch.

Stuart Bacon, of Midway Road, will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of EastEnders star Jake Wood, Only Way is Essex star James Argent and Kerry Katona for the charity football match at the Pirelli Stadium, in Burton kicking off at 3pm on Sunday, April 29.

The football fan received a "number of nominations" when the Burton Albion Community Trust asked for community heroes to be put forward to play in the charity match.

Stuart was branded a hero for his efforts to keep Swadlincote moving when the Beast from the East hit the town.

In particular, he came to the rescue of Rachel Miles after she put a plea out on Facebook when she went into premature labour.

An ambulance was unable to get out to her but Stuart and his trusty 4X4 came to the rescue to get her to Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Little Ayron Jacob Stuart Miles was later delivered safely at 33 weeks, with his middle name a tribute to the hero.

When the snow hit the area in December and February, Stuart worked selflessly as he responded to constant pleas for help. Using his Range Rover 4×4, he worked day and night helping many people who were stranded in cars and also took medical staff to work in hospitals and care homes.

He was also able to help with another medical emergency, taking another lady to hospital for a lifesaving operation, as she was unable to travel in her own car due to the snowfalls.

The 47-year-old businessman, who runs a wedding car company, said: "I am excited but nervous about playing on Sunday.

"I was driving home from Scarborough when my wife Michelle rang me. She told me to pull over and look at Facebook as she had tagged me in the post. When I first saw that they were looking for people I thought that I didn't stand a chance.

"She had told my friends and family so they could get tickets before I even knew. I am not sure whose team I will be playing in but I am not one to get star-struck, I just get on with it.

"Pirelli is a fabulous ground and I am looking forward to playing on it. Football is big in our house and hopefully I won't make an idiot of myself. I know a lot of people who are going so we will just see what I can do.

"I would like to thank everyone who voted and for all the fabulous messages I've received from helping people in the snow. For me to win this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and no amount of money could buy this fabulous experience. "

Stuart is a big football fan, playing five-a-side every Tuesday and is an assistant coach for the Ashby Ivanhoe Football Club.

Snow hero finally meets the baby he helped to save

After receiving a call to say that Stuart's nominations had been successful, his wife Michelle, said: "Stuart will be over the moon with this opportunity.

"When he heard about the fixture, he was very keen to go and watch, let alone have the chance to play in it. All of the rescues were done in his own time and at his own expense, giving up paid work to help out the community and using his own fuel.

"Any donations kindly made by the passengers were used to purchase food and he then donated four full trolleys to local food banks for those struggling in the local area.

"He is such a selfless man and somewhat a local hero and celebrity now. He will love his moment of fame on the football pitch."

Matt Hancock, head of community at Burton Albion Community Trust, said: "We would like to thank everybody who nominated people, with some really great stories being sent in to us.

"It shows that there are some really great people out there in our community and we are delighted for Mr Bacon to get the chance to receive the recognition he deserves."

Tickets for the celebrity football match are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s for the terrace, or seated at £15 for adults or £8 for under 17s.

Car parking is available for £5 per vehicle at the stadium, and limited hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at ba2.glitnirticketing.com or by calling 01283 565938. Alternatively they can be bought by visiting the club shop during normal opening hours.