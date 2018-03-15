Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A junk-food lover whose addiction to chocolate saw her weight balloon to 17 stone has turned her life around after joining Slimming World.

Amy Wilson, from Stapenhill, has dropped an amazing FIVE dress sizes and slimmed down to a trim 10 stone after nearly two years of healthy eating.

Amy, 27, said she had always had a problem with her weight but had never tried to lose it until her best friend asked her to be her bridesmaid.

The super slimmer, who is a learning support assistant, said: "I always knew I had a problem with my weight but I never really bothered to lose it before.

"I was always classed as overweight as a child and in my later teenage years I seemed to pile it on until I was obese so it was quite a gradual thing but any diets I chose didn’t really seem to work for me.

"Junk food was definitely my downfall and I would always go for convenience over nutrition so I would often eat takeaways and microwave meals just because it was quick and easy.

"I wouldn’t think twice about making my way through chocolate biscuits and I could have lived on chocolate and not much else. Some days I could eat nothing but chocolate in a day if I felt the need."

But it was a request from her best friend that prompted Amy to take action and change her lifestyle.

She said: "I first decided to try to lose weight in April 2016 when my best friend asked me to be her bridesmaid. At that point I weighed 17 stone and my self-confidence wasn’t great so I knew I needed to do something.

"I decided to try calorie counting and lost a stone and a half, but it was really difficult to maintain and because I have such a sweet tooth, as soon as chocolate came into the equation the calorie count went out the window and I would be back to square one.

"I managed to maintain it for two months before giving up."

After friends enjoyed success at Slimming World, Amy decided to give it a go and joined the Emmanuel Church group, in Stapenhill, in July 2016.

She said: "I know my friends had great results and I had just started a new job too so it was a chance for a fresh start and a new me. At the time I was wearing a size 20 in clothes but I was determined to do whatever it took.

"In the first week I lost two pounds but I wasn’t disheartened because I saw any loss as a good thing. The second week I had been on holiday to Barcelona and I literally went from the airport to the weigh-in where I discovered I had put the weight back on, but I expected that because I didn’t want to deprive myself of treats while I was on holiday.

"In the third week I lost five pounds and that was the beginning for me; since then I have always had consistent losses which is what I wanted.

"My aim has always been to get healthier rather than really skinny and I know now that this is something I will have to keep up for the rest of my life so I don’t want to deprive myself of what I enjoy, otherwise I know that I just won’t stick to it."

Amy, who now weighs 10 stone and six and a half pounds, fits comfortably into size-10 clothing and said the weight-loss programme has completely changed her life.

She has even gained a love of exercise, regularly going on park runs and signing up to do the couch to 5k challenge.

She said: "My original target was 11 stone and six pounds which would have been a four stone loss but I managed to get to that by the summer of 2017 so I have just kept going and I am so proud of what I have achieved.

"I have lots of energy now and I feel so much more confident. I used to be so wary of things not fitting or me being too heavy for rides and things but I am not self -conscious any more. I am ecstatic at how far I have come and it is so nice to be able to go into any shops I want and wear whatever I want."

Amy said the scales are her main motivator and for now she is juggling her love of chocolate with trips to the gym.

She said: "My aim is to maintain my current weight and increase my exercise, as well as running I like to go to the gym and it means that I can still eat what I want to a certain degree.

"I save up my syns for chocolate so that I can enjoy them guilt-free; I have a storage box full of chocolate and at the end of the day I count out my allowance to satisfy my cravings.

"For me the number on the scales was always the main motivator and if someone offered me some cake I would think to myself how upsetting it would be to see a gain on the scales in comparison to the small moment of satisfaction I would get from the cake, so I was very determined.

"But to see how proud my friends and family are of me was also a great feeling. I have seen so many people since I have lost the weight that had not seen me since before I was bigger and they don’t recognise me which is a great compliment.

"I am so glad I decided to give Slimming World a go because it was the best thing to happen to me."

A day in the diet of Amy: Before and After

Before

"When I was at my heaviest, I would always skip breakfast and I used to work in a research lab so I would have whatever I could grab from the university campus for lunch, which was normally burritos and chips, followed by a pudding or I would have two chocolate bars and some cake.

"For tea I would have pizza or freezer food, something quick and easy but bad for me, followed by more chocolate and I would snack on chocolate throughout the day."

Now

"Now I always have breakfast which is usually yoghurt with fruit and lunch will be soup or a sandwich with wholemeal bread or some ryvita crackers and cheese triangles.

"For dinner I will usually have pasta with vegetables or a jacket potato with cheese and beans. I will still have pizza but I cook it in a different, healthier way.

"I am often more full because of my changed diet but if I fancy a snack I will grab some fruit. I am the world’s fussiest eater and even though I am not a vegetarian my diet is mainly vegetables because I don’t really eat much meat so now I have learned to incorporate them into my diet in a tasty and healthy way."