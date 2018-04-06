Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton shoppers are being urged to put on the style and dress to the nines this Saturday - in a bid to win free clothes and key fashion guidance.

A style team from Intu Derby is touring the streets of Burton on Saturday, April 7, in search of the town's best dressed consumers.

The team will be taking pictures of shoppers in the town, as well as in both Derby and Buxton, with the six judged the most stylish receiving a £100 Intu gift card along with a styling session with personal shopper and blogger, Cleo Lacey.

Winners will be selected on Monday, April 16, who will then be invited to an afternoon with Cleo Lacey at the Derby shopping centre with the chance to update their wardrobe with the brands available.

Andrea Doyle, the assistant marketing manager at Intu Derby, said: "We are very much looking forward to hitting the road and getting the search underway for the most fashionable people in and around Derby.

"Not only will the roadshows be a fantastic chance for Derbyshire residents to show off their sensational style, but there are also incredible prizes for six lucky people up for grabs, so make sure you come along and have your picture taken.

"The style day will offer winners the perfect opportunity to try out this season's hottest trends and pick up some new pieces.

"Shoppers will also be able to get a sneak peek at the latest looks, as well as gain inspiration and insight from our special guests. It promises to be an unmissable event."

As well as visiting Burton on Saturday, April 7, the team will also be assessing shoppers in Belper on the same day, as well as in Derby city centre on Saturday, April 14.