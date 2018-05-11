Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in East Staffordshire are being encouraged to ignore the 'embarrassment' tag and seek help when constipated.

A warning from East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) comes as it was revealed that half of all people older than 60-years-old admitted to hospital with stomach and intestine problems are constipated.

To tackle this, health officials have issued a guide to steps that can be taken to avoid the issue.

Although typically felt to be an embarrassing issue, the advisors have reiterated that it is easily avoidable if the right steps are taken.

Normal cases of constipation are generally people who have less than three bowel movements in a week or when stools are difficult to push out. Some of those suffering can have stomach ache, feel bloated or even be sick.

Dr Steve Fawcett, from the commissioning group, said: "Constipation isn't a laughing matter. It leads to a surprising number of hospital admissions and people need to know the symptoms and how they can avoid becoming constipated.

"Anyone of any age can be constipated but we see most hospital admissions in those patients who are over 60.

"The best advice to avoid constipation will also help your general health - eat and drink well and take some regular exercise.

"Common causes are not drinking enough fluids and being less active. Changing your diet, stress and anxiety can also be a factor, as can some medicines."

East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is the NHS organisation responsible for planning and buying a wide range of health services in the area

How to avoid becoming constipated:

Make sure you drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluid, roughly eight cups a day. This can also include fluid from foods like stews, yogurts or custard.

Increase the amount of fibre in your diet, eating fruit and vegetables, wholemeal bread and porridge are all good sources of this.

Exercise daily, make sure you get out even if it is just a walk. Try and 'go' regularly and don't delay when you need to go.

More information is available online at www.nhs.uk/pages/home.aspx.