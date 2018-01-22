Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tesco is to axe 1,700 shop-floor jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive at its stores.

The supermarket giant said the changes will see the roles of people manager, customer experience manager and compliance manager removed from large stores in an effort to simplify its operational structure.

It is also hoped the shake up will give line managers more "direct accountability" for customer service, while improving efficiency, said a Tesco spokesman.

Tesco has stores in Burton, Uttoxeter and Ashby. It is not known if any of these will be affected.

The changes will affect 1,700 staff, although Tesco says it will attempt to find these people alternative roles within the business "wherever possible".

Matt Davies, who heads up Tesco UK and Ireland, said: "These changes remove complexity and will deliver a simpler, more helpful experience for colleagues and customers. We recognise these are difficult changes to make but they are necessary to ensure our business remains competitive and set up for the future.

"Our priority now is to support affected colleagues through these changes in any way we can. We hope to retain as many colleagues as possible in the new roles we have created and in the vacancies we currently have available."

Tesco added that 900 new roles with broader remits will be created under the titles of people partners, learning partners and colleague relations partners.