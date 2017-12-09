Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote couple were today due to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a trip to the Pirelli Stadium to see Burton Albion Football Club take on Preston North End.

Brenda and Gary Maddock, both 70, will mark 50 years of marriage with a visit to the stadium, on Princess Way along with four of their friends to watch the crunch Championship clash today, Saturday, December 9. The couple are big fans of the Brewers and taking in a game is the perfect way to celebrate their marriage milestone.

Mr and Mrs Maddock, who have spent their entire married lives living in Swadlincote, will be joined by Rosalind and Alex Rushworth, and June and David Tebbit.

The day of the match between the two sides will coincide with 50 years since the pair became man and wife in a Stapenhill church on December 9, 1967.

Mr Maddock, now retired, spent most of his working life at Lloyds Foundry, the Wellington Road steel producers, in Burton. The firm supplied metal to the automotive and defence markets.

Brenda worked in the factory shop for Church Gresley's TG Green pottery firm, which operated from the village until 2007.

TG Green is well known for the distinctive blue and white stripped pottery Called Cornishware. The firm employed up to 1,000 staff, and Brenda would sell the pottery to members of the public from the on-site store.

Speaking about their friendship, Mrs Rushworth explained that she first met Brenda around 35 years ago, while the pair were dancing at the Roy and Dorothy Moxon School of Dance, on William Street in Burton.

Mrs Rushworth said the pair still attend and dance together at to this day.

She said: "We're still going strong, we even won a competition just the other day for the jive," Mrs Rushworth continued, who said that they typically perform a ballroom dance.

"Congratulations though Brenda and Gary for your golden wedding anniversary. We wish them a continued happy life," she said.

What else happened in 1967?

On December 9, 1967, Brenda and Gary Maddock were married at a Stapenhill church, but what else happened in that same year?

Fresh from winning the country's only ever World cup, England's national team manager, Alf Ramsey and captain, Bobby Moore were handed OBEs in the New Year Honours list.

Fast forward to March, and the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the live music venue on the South Bank in London was officially opened, and across town legendary musician Jimi Hendrix set fire to his guitar while on stage at the Finsbury Park Astoria. Hendrix was taken to hospital after suffering burns to his hand.

The Grand National was won by a 100-1 outsider, Foinavon and the UK won the first of its five Eurovision song contests with a performance of Puppet on a String by Sandie Shaw.

The British-produced satellite Ariel 3 was launched into space, the first one to do so developed outside of America or the Soviet Union.