Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A married couple who have enjoyed 60 years of wedded bliss are hoping to celebrate the milestone with a "sprinkling of snow" in memory of their big day all those years ago.

Jean and Cyril Hardwick from Swadlincote are today celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary after falling in love more than six decades ago.

The pair, who met while working at Tunnicliff’s Bakery and Grocery Store in Newhall, said there was no real secret to a long and happy marriage but "letting the wife have the last word" always helped.

Jean, who grew up in Smisby, started working as a shop assistant in her late teens and in her first job came across delivery man Cyril. The pair went to a football match on their first date and the rest "just fell into place," she said.

Jean, who is now 79, said: "We really got on and he was so pleasant to me. We had the same interests and it just seemed to work.

"We got engaged because it was the next step. He didn’t get down on one knee but I got a nice ring. It was a bit of natural progression really which is how it happened in those days. We were very happy."

Just over 18 months later the pair wed on a very snowy day at St Stephen’s Church in Woodville, on April 5, 1958.

Jean, who once worked as a warden at Granville Court for South Derbyshire District Council, said: "I made my own bridesmaid dresses and my wedding dress and veil were brand new and cost just £20 in total.

"Tunnicliff’s gifted us a three-tier horseshoe cake which was lovely. It was just a really nice day. It was very cold and there was heavy snow, which is funny for April. It also snowed on our golden anniversary and so we are hoping that we will get some snow today to carry on the tradition."

The Hardwicks enjoyed a week-long honeymoon in Llandudno before living with Jean’s mum in Hartshorne for a short time and then getting a home of their own in Newhall where they soon started to build their own family.

Jean said: "Llandudno wasn’t very exotic but it was nice all the same and we soon slotted into life as a married couple. We had four children, Vivienne who is now 57, Julie who is 52, Ruth who is 46 and our son Martin who died from broncho pneumonia when he was just six months old."

The pair also have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jean added: "Life has not been a bed of roses," but she and her husband had always got through together.

"There have been hard times but in those days if there was a problem you just fixed it and made it work. It is all about communication and sorting things out. We are lucky because we are quite similar people and when times get tough, we have the same aim - to get through it together."

While Jean said she always "thought she was going to be with Cyril forever" she admitted she struggled to think where the time had gone.

"Time seems to have flown by. I am not surprised that we have made it through sixty years of marriage despite Cyril saying for the past 10 years he won’t make it until his next birthday!

"We appreciate every day together and have had a wonderful life. We have done a lot of travelling and have been all over Europe, across America, the Rockies and the Caribbean.

"We also enjoy gardening together and I take care of outside while Cyril does the greenhouse – he keeps the family covered when it comes to needing cucumbers and tomatoes."

Cyril, 86, who worked as a milkman for Northern Dairies until he took early retirement at the age of 57, added: "We have had our ups and downs but you have to give and take - and always let her have the last word."

Jean and Cyril will be celebrating the special occasion with a lunch at the Railway pub in Swadlincote this weekend, where they will be joined by 44 friends and family members.

Life in 1958 - what was going on?

What were we watching at the cinema?

Chances are if you fancied a night out at the flicks you would have been watching Christopher Lee sink his gnashers into any number of unsuspecting victims in Dracula.

The posters from 1958 screamed: "The Terrifying Lover - who died - yet lived!"

What were we driving?

Small open sports car the Austin Healey Sprite began rolling off the production lines in 1958.

Marketed as a low-cost model that "a chap could keep in his bike shed", it went on sale for £669 using components from existing cars to keep down costs.

What music were we listening to?

Elvis's Jailhouse Rock was one of the biggest selling songs of '58.

It is ranked 67 on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

It was also named among The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 songs that shaped Rock and Roll.

What was the average cost of a house?

In Britain in 1958, you could buy a house for an average of £2,390.

Who won the league in '58?

Wolves won their second First Division title, four years after claiming their first.

They scored more than 100 goals in the process.

What was on TV?

Dixon of Dock Green was one of the longest running police series on TV between 1955 and 1976.

It starred Jack Warner in the role of Sergeant George Dixon, and paved the way for TV police dramas like Z Cars and The Sweeney in decades to come.

Kids' show Blue Peter also made its debut (and it's still going), as did sports show Grandstand.

Who won the FA Cup?

A Nat Lofthouse double secured a 2-0 win for Bolton as they triumphed over local rivals Manchester United in front of a 100,000-strong Wembley crowd.

United had lost the previous final to Aston Villa and the club was still recovering from the Munich air disaster just three months earlier.

Managed by Rhondda-born Jimmy Murphy, they fielded only four crash survivors at Wembley, alongside several newcomers.

Among United's starting 11 was Cardiff-born Colin Webster - he had been at the club since 1952, but hadn't travelled to Munich due to poor health.

Who was Prime Minister?

Harold Macmillan was appointed Prime Minister in January 1957 after Sir Anthony Eden quit due to ill-health brought on by the pressures of the previous year's Suez Crisis.

Macmillan, who had served in both World Wars, was dubbed ‘Supermac’ and won the Tories an increased majority in the October 1959 general election.

As living standards rose, he famously told the public they had “never had it so good.”

What were the world's biggest news stories?

In a boost for the country's civil rights movement that would later be led by Dr Martin Luther King, the US Supreme Court ruled unanimously that in Little Rock, Arkansas, schools must integrate.

In a joint opinion authored by all nine Justices, the Court noted that most of the problems with integrating the schools stemmed from the official opposition of the Arkansas state government.

But they ruled that law and order should not be maintained by depriving black students of their equal rights.