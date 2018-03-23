The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Swadlincote cop has told parents to "take responsibility" for their children after a spate of "foul, abusive and threatening" behaviour in the town.

Sergeant Graham Summers warned parents they will be liable to pay their children's £100 fines for anti-social behaviour.

His comments come after several youngsters - including an 11-year-old - were banned from McDonald's during February half-term.

Officers said they were "foul, abusive and threatening" to staff when asked to leave the Belmont Street fast food outlet.

Sgt Summers said: "These areas of the town are for people to visit and use and they should be able to do so without the fear of being subjected to anti-social behaviour.

"The team have been working hard with our partners in the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership to ensure that this behaviour is tackled.

"My message to the parents of these young people who are causing the issues is to take responsibility to know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

"We are issuing young people with community protection notices that require them to stop being involved in this type of behaviour.

"The penalty of breaching such a notice is £100 - a fine that the parent will be liable to pay.

"Swadlincote is a safe and pleasant place to live and visit and we are determined to keep it that way."

Police issued five dispersal notices, four community protection notices, three banning letters and one breach of community protection notice in the week beginning February 12.

They took "positive action" during half-term in response complaints of anti-social behaviour across town.

Additional patrols were launched around the Delph, Pipeworks, McDonalds and Morrison's areas.

More information on the work of the team is available by sending a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

What is anti-social behaviour and how is it dealt with?

Anti-social behaviour means acting in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress to one or more people at a time.

An order given to perpetrators often contains conditions prohibiting an individual from carrying out specific anti-social acts or from entering certain areas.

The orders are not criminal sanctions and are not intended to punish the individual, they are designed to be preventative.

A community protection notice is a notice that forces offenders to "stop doing specified things" that result in other feeling threatened.

Dispersal notices are given to groups of two or more people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour.

The Safer South Derbyshire Partnership brings organisations including South Derbyshire District Council and the police together to "make the district even safer and help people feel secure".