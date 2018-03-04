Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote singer is celebrating after making it through to the next round of The Voice.

Singer-songwriter Kirby Frost impressed superstar mentor Olly Murs when she battled against fellow contestant Bailey Nelson on the popular ITV show this weekend.

The 18-year-old performed a rendition of Friends by Justin Bieber in the second round of The Battles, an episode that sees participants sing against each other in a bid to stay in the competition.

The former William Allitt School pupil, who admitted to being starstruck by the celebrity judges on the show's panel, has described her experience on the show as an "emotional rollercoaster" and thanked people in Burton and South Derbyshire for supporting her.

During the episode, which aired on Saturday, March 3, mentor Olly said: "Kirby is like my pocket rocket. That's what I love about her.

"This is the biggest stage in their life. It’s the biggest gig of their life."

Before the battle, Kirby said: "I am feeling nervous because Bailey is really good and it's going to be a very hard battle.

"I just have to be myself and do myself proud."

On choosing which contestant he was going to keep on his team, Olly said: "Look, this is a really hard decision. I have to go with my gut and from what I saw tonight. I'm going to have to go with Kirby."

A delighted Kirby then ran down and hugged her superstar mentor Olly Murs who told her "you smashed it, well done".

The Voice will return to ITV next Saturday, March 10, at 8.30pm.

How does The Voice work?

The first stage is the blind auditions, in which the four coaches, listen to the contestants in chairs facing away from the stage so as to avoid seeing them.

If a coach likes what they hear from that contestant, they press a button to rotate their chairs to signify that they are interested in working with that contestant.

If more than one coach presses their button, the contestant chooses the coach he or she wants to work with.

The contestants who successfully pass the blind auditions proceed to the battle rounds, where the coaches put two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal face-off, the coach must choose only one to advance.

The penultimate round before the live finals is the Knockouts. This is where the six singers from each coach’s team have to perform again for survival, with the number of singers being halved.

Only three from each team will be successful and make it through to the live shows, meaning that we will be left with a total of 12 finalists for the live shows.