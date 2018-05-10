Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six swans eggs which were due to hatch at a Burton beauty spot have been smashed by "sadistic" thugs.

Animal rescue charity the RSPCA is now appealing for information after the swan’s nest and the six eggs were found smashed to pieces in Friar’s Walk in the town centre next to the River Trent.

The charity was called after a shocked local, who had been watching the swans caring for their precious eggs over a period of several weeks, came across the scene of devastation on Saturday, May 5.

So appalled by what has happened, the devastated member of public has offered a £50 reward for information leading to a conviction of the thugs, said a spokesman for the RSPCA.

When informed of the incident by the Burton Mail, wildlife champion Bernard Lawes, 86, who formerly conducted the annual swan count in Burton, said: "You will always get vandals that is the trouble. I am just afraid it will always happen.

"I have seen people messing about with eggs. They don't understand that what they are doing is wrong.

"There are a few birds nesting near my house which backs on to the Washlands and I always keep an eye on them."

Ladislav Becza, 28, was admiring the view by the River Trent at Friar's Walk when he was told about the incident by the Burton Mail.

He said: "It is not right. I am shocked that even in this time people are doing this. They can play computer games - there is always something else to do.

"They are sadistic."

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Laura Baker said: “I can’t imagine what would possess anyone to do such an evil thing.

“This was a mindless act of violence. The distressed parents had been caring for those eggs for weeks and they were close to hatching out into little cygnets. The caller was very shaken, having passed by the nest on a regular basis and watched as the swan couple started their new family.

“There are potentially some really serious offences here. Swans, their eggs and any active nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. We really want to hear from anyone who might have seen something or knows anything about this awful incident, so please do call our appeal line on 0300 1238018 if you can help."

The penalty for destroying eggs and nests under the Wildlife and Countryside Act is an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

To report cruelty or an animal in distress please call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.

Swans

The Queen owns any unclaimed mute swan in open water in both England and Wales. This has been a law since medieval times.

Every year there is a census of all the swans in the River Thames.

In the UK, this is called Swan Upping and occurs in the third week of July each year. The Queen, in her 64 years on the throne, has only ever personally attended the event once in 2009.

Swans feed in water and on land. They are almost entirely herbivorous, although they may eat small amounts of aquatic animals. Their diet is composed of the roots, tubers, stems and leaves of aquatic and submerged plants.

Although swans only reach sexual maturity between four and seven years of age, they can form life partners from as early as 20 months that last for many years, and in some cases these can last for life.

The lifespan of the mute swan is often more than 10 years, and sometimes more than 20.