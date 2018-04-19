The video will start in 8 Cancel

A paramedic left stuck on Swarkestone Bridge after a lorry reversed down the ancient causeway, has called for drivers to be "more vigilant and blue light aware."

Ian Cross, a senior paramedic at East Midlands Ambulance Service, was on his way to an emergency in an ambulance on Monday morning when he was delayed by the incident caused by a lorry driver.

The hold-up, on the bridge between Swarkestone and Stanton, occurred at around 8.30am, causing heavy traffic in both directions before clearing shortly before 9am.

Now Mr Cross, who works as an operations manager and paramedic, has blasted the lorry's driver for ignoring warning signs which ban heavy vehicles from using the historic bridge.

He said: "Our front-line staff are trained in techniques to avoid getting caught in traffic but, when a road is blocked, there aren’t many things we can do other than wait for the obstruction to clear.

(Image: From footage recorded by Andrew Barling)

"It’s so important that road users are familiar with road signs that clearly indicate what capacity a through-route has.

"Driving a large vehicle down a lane clearly marked 'no large vehicles' is dangerous.

"We urge all drivers to be vigilant to road signs and be blue light aware, as this will help us get to patients quicker."

New electronic warning signs were installed in April last year to deter heavy vehicles from driving across the Grade One-listed bridge.

Last month, Derbyshire County Council said the number of banned vehicles using Swarkestone Bridge had gone down by a quarter, between April and December 2017, compared to the previous year.

The council said there had been five successful prosecutions against drivers taking restricted vehicles across the causeway while it was also investigating seven further cases.

The bridge, which is just under a mile long, was built in the 13th century, dating back to at least 1204.