Youngsters at a Burton primary school got their swinging 60s glad rags on to celebrate the school's 50th anniversary this week.

Teachers and pupils have been busy at Violet Way Academy commemorating the date that their school first opened back on March 21, 1968.

The celebrations kicked off when teachers and pupils came to school donning' flower-power' hippy-style outfits, wigs and Elvis Presley attire as a testimony to the iconic era.

The fun continued with a special assembly which saw teachers give a fun presentation on what it was like to live in 1960s – including not being able to play on an Xbox or PlayStation – much to the horror of the pupils!

Following an afternoon of cake and singing, the children buried a time capsule with the hope of giving the future generation an insight into what the school was like in 2018 when it is dug up in the future.

Richard Burns, who has been head teacher of Violet Way Academy for more than a year, said: "The children have been really excited.

"Today has been one of my fondest memories.

"I'm looking forward to the next 50 years, not looking back in the past, but looking forward to moving the school forward.

"The school has gone from strength to strength. The children are delightful, we're like one happy family. It is lovely. We're like a community."

Violet Way Academy, in Violet Way, Stapenhill, converted to an academy in June 2011.

The following year, education watchdog Ofsted rated the school 'outstanding' in all areas.

The school also offers specialist training to pupils, such as swimming lessons, art, music, dance and ICT.