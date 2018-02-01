Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton politician who is making a name for himself by leading a campaign to clear blocked drains in Anglesey and Stapenhill is now aiming to take his operation all 1,600 streets in the area.

Anglesey ward councillor Syed Hussain has even been known to give a personal helping hand when it comes to removing blockages along the town’s streets.

And on Wednesday, January 24, the Labour councillor oversaw more clearances in Blackpool Street, Leicester Street and Trent Street, using a special machine which unblocks drains.

Since Councillor Hussain was elected in May, 2017, he has cleaned and helped with the clearing of a number of streets.

They include Uxbridge Street and Anglesey Road, which he said became "like a lake" whenever it rained heavily because the drains were blocked.

He has now said that he hopes to clear all 1,600 individual streets and roads in the Anglesey and Stapenhill areas.

Councillor Hussain said: "The clearing was done as part of my election promise. I'm so grateful for the residents and council's front line staff for their co-operation, given the rain and the weather conditions.

"Truly I hope this will be a positive drive.

"I will continue to carry on this initiative in every street in Anglesey and Stapenhill in my tenure.

"We would like to go through the total 1,100 roads in Stapenhill and 500 in Anglesey. My aim is to visit and clean them all.

"If we get the residents co-operation by moving cars of course, we will try and deal with all streets in turn."

Specifically, Councillor Hussain has said he will be targeting Main Street, in Stapenhill and Branston Road for his next clean. Dates for the visits have yet to be fixed.

Burton's famous 'man-shaped' pothole is filled in

And Councillor Syed Hussain's war on problem roads is not confined to drains, he is well known getting giant man-sized pothole mended in Burton back in September, 2017. The pothole was so big Councilor Hussain could lie down in it.

The father-of-three made improving the road one of his top promises during his local election campaign.

The hole was fixed as part of a Staffordshire County Council scheme, which saw an extra £5 million of taxpayers' money invested into repairing 13,000 potholes in the county.

The project was approved in June 2017 and is targeting 'low-risk' potholes and roads with defects.