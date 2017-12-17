Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has been crowned Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year.

Tom Voyce, 28, grew up in Burton and went to Paget High School in Branston, but it was while at Burton College that his talents for landscapes came to the fore.

He moved to Wales at the age of 20 to study Fine Art at the University of Aberystwyth, specialising in drawing and painting.

While working as a technician at the university, Tom travelled to China where he taught drawing for one term.

After finishing university, he moved to Cambridge for two years before returning to live in Burton, and is now working as a secondary school arts teacher in Cannock.

The Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year competition was shown on Sky Arts earlier this month.

Presented by TV broadcaster Joan Bakewell and comedian Frank Skinner, the show aims to unearth the UK's best landscape artist.

Mr Voyce scooped a £10,000 commission for a British institution's permanent collection and £500 worth of art materials from supply specialist Cass Art.

The judges of the competition commented on Mr Voyce's energetic brushwork, mark-making and bold compositions throughout the competition.

Speaking about how the win may impact his career, Mr Voyce said: "If people like my work and enjoy it then that's an extra blessing; it's what every painter wants.

"I am really excited about what the future may hold. I've got a few commission offers and an exhibition coming up in January.

"Most of all I've got a whole new series of artworks planned, some from experiences in Jamaica.

"So I just can't wait to crack on! I've definitely been given a whole new boost of energy to take my artwork forward."

The final painting made in the competition was far larger than any other he had produced. He said: "It was certainly a challenge for me painting at that scale.

"When I have done it in the past, I've found that scaling up loses the energy and movement that I like to attain in my brushwork.

"When you scale up, everything must follow suit, from brushes, to the amount of paint used, to the very strokes that are made.

"As a result, I did a few same-scale studies including one drawing where I practiced the movements with larger brushes without paint.

"Working at the bigger size also meant that I had to move into a spare room which quickly became a mess and smells heavily of turps."

He even encouraged others to get involved with the Sky Arts competition in the future and said: "I'll be honest, I had to be convinced to accept the offer of attending the heat stage.

"I didn't want it to be like other reality TV programmes where you are shamed and made to look ridiculous, or where judges and the public just tear into you to make you cry.

"I wanted it to be about the art and art only. It has been great fun with all of the film crew, meeting all of the other outstanding artists and pitting yourself against the best.

"A highlight for me was getting great feedback from the judges who of course know their stuff, and overall just the opportunity to really grow as an artist. I have learnt so so much about my style, but also about myself as an individual."

Tom's mother, Susan Voyce expressed her pride in what her son has achieved: "Just so proud of him, in fact I'm trying to think of a different word other than proud because I've used it so much.

"What is brilliant is the amazing knock-on effect it's had. I've got people at work congratulating him, even someone at the pub came up and said well done, and I asked them 'who are you?'

"But no, it really is amazing, when it start off we weren't sure where it should go, but truly it is amazing."

The winning commission took Tom to Jamaica where he got the chance to paint at and around the former home of playwright Noel Coward.

His work is for the world-famous Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Anybody interested in viewing all of Tom's work can view it on his online dedicated website here