A Tatenhill mum who had her life turned upside down when her son was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy has spoken of her devastation after his best friend was also struck down by a terminal illness.

Mum Shelly Gower,41, and her family have had a tough few years since Luke, now 12, became ill, but one of the main things which still puts a smile on the youngster's face was spending time with his best friend Abbie Phillips.

Sadly, Abbie, who is also turned 12, is ill with Leigh's Disease, a rare condition that affects the central nervous system and has symptoms including vomiting, continuous crying, weakness and seizures.

Now Luke and his family are planning to hold an array of fund-raisers to help Abbie and her mum Sheryl Lewis, of Cannock, make some precious memories in the time she have left.

Shelly, of Main Street, said: "Luke and Abbie have been best friends for five years after meeting at Saxon Hill school. She is the sweetest little girl and they have an amazing friendship; her little face lights up whenever Luke goes into the room.

"When I found out how poorly she was I cried my eyes out. I love both her and her mum to bits and they don’t deserve this. I thought what can I do to help? After speaking with my children, all of which absolutely adore Abbie we came up with a few different ideas to raise £1,000 to give Abbie a princess day.

"We hope to raise enough money to give both Abbie and Sheryl a treat to remember. It would be great if we could get a horse and cart, tea party and hair and beauty treatment for Abbie, and treat her mum to a spa day because she does not get any time off.

"Abbie's condition means she gets tired very quickly and she is too unwell to even go to the charity party we are organising. I know it would mean the world to them, Abbie's brother Kyle and to us if we could give them this memory."

Shelly herself knows the toll of having a terminally ill child after son Luke was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

The youngster, who uses a wheelchair, needs help to breathe and requires round-the-clock care, but that does not stop him from playing on his Xbox games console, watching films, 'annoying' his sisters and listening to his pop hero Olly Murs.

Shelly, who is also mum to Chloe, 18 and Paige, 15, said: "It is the not knowing which is the hardest part and I know the toll it takes on families. In the past we have had to fund-raise for a special mattress for Luke and we were overwhelmed by the support.

"So far we have had a great response to this fund-raiser and have had some incredible donations to use for auctions, raffles and tombolas.

"We have had gift vouchers from the Snowdome in Swadlincote, Morrisons and Stoke Ski Centre as well as lovely donations from Tutbury Tea rooms and Helen’s Bakehouse and Tea Rooms, and Jungle Madness also donated a party.

"We have been so lucky with venues and people have been so generous and I am so grateful to them because without their generosity we just could not dare to dream about achieving this for Abbie and Sheryl."

Shelly, who is a full time carer to Luke, added: "We are very lucky to have Luke at the moment, which we are so grateful for, and it is nice that he is in good enough spirits to help raise the money.

"We are doing this out of the kindness of our hearts and because we want to help put a smile on the face of a little girl who is having a terrible time.

"We want to give something back in Luke’s honour and plan to continue fund-raising in the future in the hope of making wishes come true for children with terminal illnesses in Burton and Staffordshire.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all those who have given so far, if you can help then please come along to these great events to help us raise that all important money.

"Memories are so important for us and the children because we don’t know what the future holds and we have to make the most of each moment."

All you need to know about the events which will help Abbie’s dream come true

The fund-raiser will comprise three different events with something for everyone.

First up is a fancy dress party at Newhall Social Club which will take place on February 24.

The party will boast an Easter egg hunt for children, party games, tombola, disco, raffle and auction. The Gower’s very own mascot Mr Grizzly will be on hand and there will be optional fancy dress with prizes for the best costumes. The event starts at 7pm and will finish at 11.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

Tickets for adults cost £5, children are £2.50, and there are ticket bundles for a family of four at £12.50, and a families of five cost £15. Guests can pay on the door.

On March 3, the Gower’s will be hosting Easter bingo at St Chad’s hall in Horninglow. Entry is £1 on the door which includes a raffle ticket and books are £1 each. Guests can pay on the door and doors open at 6.30pm with eyes down at 7.30pm.

Finally, a fun day will round off the fund-raising efforts on May 12. The event, which will run from 10am until 5pm at Newhall Social Club, will include a charity football match of men v women with men dressed as women to even the score. There will also be charity leg waxing, stalls, sweets, cake, a bouncy castle, amusement rides, and doughnut and ice cone stands. Entry is free.