A taxi driver has been caught by police driving on the A38 while using a phone to FaceTime his family.

Derbyshire police officers spotted the man driving his cab near Willington.

When officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled the car over on Tuesday, January 9, they found that the man's phone call log showed he had been driving while using on FaceTime - a video calling app.

Police said that, when they stopped the man, he claimed he was only turning his phone off at the time. Officers went on to Tweet about the incident and even uploaded a video and picture. They said: "Private hire driver having a family catch up on FaceTime whilst driving. Tried to say he was just turning the phone off. His call records say otherwise."

The video and picture used on Twitter showed the man's phone records - with the personal information blurred out - and the police car pulling alongside the man's vehicle showing him on the phone.

A police spokesman told the Burton Mail that the private hire driver, was issued with a fine and has been reported to courts.

What's the penalty?

You may get six points on your driving licence and a £200 fine for using a hand-held phone while driving.

If it goes to court, you could also be banned from driving or get a maximum fine of £1,000 - £2,500 if you're driving a lorry or a bus.

However, if you passed your driving test in the last two years, you will lose your licence.