Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas-themed pasta, half a Curly Wurly, a 6ft inflatable giraffe and a behaviour charter - they are all festive gifts received by teachers.

If you're thinking of buying a teacher a gift this year, then look no further - a survey conducted by PK Education has revealed what teachers appreciate most when it comes to Christmas presents.

Chocolates are top of the list with 59 per cent enjoying the tasty treats, followed by alcohol at 30 per cent. In joint third place, gift vouchers and flowers come in at 26 per cent.

But teachers are not just grateful for material gifts - a simple 'thank you' is highly appreciated by every teacher.

Deb Holland, assistant principal at Pingle Academy, said: What I do take great pleasure in is when a student or parent says thank you for something that I might have done for them.

"That is lovely and can come at any time of year."

(Image: Emily Maidment)

Lee Carpenter, director of PK Education, said: "Every teacher appreciates a Christmas gift, whether that's a physical present or a simple 'thank you,' which goes to show it doesn't cost anything to show your appreciation and make a teacher happy."

As part of the survey, PK Education also asked teachers what their one wish for education was this Christmas.

The majority of teachers said they wanted more funding for education with one respondent saying: "I'd wish that schools had access to the funding they require to ensure pupils have the best possible start."

Another added: "My Christmas wish would be that teachers would be trusted by the Government/Ofsted etc to be professional and competent, and allowed to get on with teaching and nurturing pupils instead of completing admin to constantly justify their existence."

Another commented: "Focus more on fun learning and having the children enjoy the classroom. Too much time is focused on paperwork."