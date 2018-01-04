Rush hour drivers were being urged to seek an alternative route following the incident.
A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital following the incident. Traffic was building up around the Horninglow area as the road was blocked for a short time.
The condition of the girl is not known but is not thought to be life-threatening.
Traffic has returned to normal.
The road has appeared to have been cleared
The Horninglow Road North area has cleared up
Police confirm pedestrian is a 12-year-old girl
Staffordshire Police has confirmed the pedestrian is a 12-year-old girl who was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.
Her injuries are not thought to be serious and it is believed she has been taken to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital
Severe traffic problems across Horninglow
Live mapping service Waze shows severe delays around the Horninglow area due to the incident
Teenage girl is not thought to be seriously injured
Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 4.10pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
Officers have confirmed the pedestrian was a teenage girl, who is not thought to have been seriously injured.
Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes as the road is currently blocked.
An incident involving a teenage pedestrian is causing slow traffic in Burton.
There are reports of vehicles turning road in Horninglow Road North, near Wyggeston Street, following a collision involving a pedestrian.
The accident is reported to be near the Wyggeston Fish Bar.
One witness said there was police and a rapid response vehicle on the scene.