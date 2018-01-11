Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been arrested in Burton today as part of an intelligence-led police drugs operation in the town.

Staffordshire Police said as part of the operation its officers stopped a suspect in Goodman Street, Burton, at around 12.50pm, today, Thursday, January 11. The spokesman said officers seized what they suspect to be a "large amount" of heroin, which is a Class A controlled drug.

An 18-year-old man, from the Birmingham area, has been arrested by officers during the operation on suspicion of the possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, said the force spokesman in a statement.

He also said that that the teenager remained in custody and its investigation was still on-going.