Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At the age of just 17, Branston youngster Megan Slater has been through more than most. Diagnosed at 14 with a life-changing disorder which means she suffers debilitating seizures, the teenager has spent her last few years in pain and battling mental health issues.

Despite her struggles Megan is a positive role model for many people and does not let her condition affect her attitude and her way of life. She is so keen on raising awareness about the stigmas surrounding mental health that she has spoken openly about the judgement and taboos people in her position face and wants to inspire others to do the same.

It is unusual for young people, especially teenagers, to open up about their feelings but Megan has done so candidly in a bid to make a change and raise awareness, a truly admirable gesture.

While Megan is undoubtedly an inspiration to many who suffer from mental health problems, she is sending a much wider message to society that it is important to talk about these feelings and not hide them away - because help is available.

She has supported many who share her plight and now Megan is asking the community to support her in her mission to raise awareness about mental health by joining her on her fund-raising journey, in which she hopes to raise £10,000 for charity MIND.

We need more people like Megan in the world, people that are not afraid to speak out to break down barriers. We wish her all the best for her fund-raiser.