Plunging temperatures down to minus 5 and snow drifting into the area are heralding the coldest week of the winter so far.

Burton and South Derbyshire has been lucky so far with a frosty morning today, Monday, February 5, and light winds. But forecasters have issued weather warnings for motorists and pedestrians of snow and ice.

Some areas of the country may have already had enough of the snow this year - and now it looks like Burton and South Derbyshire needs to brace itself. The snow looks set to arrive tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6. although the Midlands will not see huge amounts.

Tonight will be very cold and frosty with clear skies and light winds. Some freezing fog patches may form through the small hours before dawn while temperatures are expected to dip to -5C.

Tuesday will also be cold as a band of sleet and snow will move south-eastwards across the area during the morning, giving some snow accumulations. Temperatures will reach highs of just 3C tomorrow, say forecasters.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the first full week of February will probably be "one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far".

He said: "It is going to be a cold week, plenty of dry weather around, but many places will probably see some snow at some point during the week, but for a lot of us not really amounting to much at all.

"Probably one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far, but snow-fall wise, doesn't really look too disruptive at this stage."

Mr Snell added: "Quite a lot of the UK will see some snow as we head through Tuesday but as it ventures into the Midlands, south-west England and eventually later in the day across south-east England, it's just going to be a few flakes of snow.

"So many people will see some snow but don't expect to build a snowman."

Tomorrow morning is again expected to be widely below freezing, with the cold snap expected to grip Britain until at least next weekend, with the chance that milder weather may not arrive until the middle of the following week.