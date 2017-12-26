The video will start in 8 Cancel

To much of the world December 26 is just the day after Christmas, however in the UK and the Commonwealth it is called Boxing Day - but why?

First things first, it isn't because there's traditionally a punch-up - unless there's a squabble over leftover sprouts.

It also isn't anything to do with putting away all the empty gift boxes from the the day before.

One of the earliest definitions for the day which tends to be the hung-over brother of Christmas Day comes from 1833 when the festive follow-up was a holiday during which tradespeople would receive a box.

This would often be people who had to work on the big day.

The Oxford English Dictionary lists the definition as: "The first week-day after Christmas-day, observed as a holiday on which post-men, errand-boys, and servants of various kinds expect to receive a Christmas-box."

One theory comes from Samuel Pepys' diary entry on December 19, 1663.

In this entry he says that since many servants waited on their masters on Christmas Day, they were given the following day off with their families.

They would also be given a box full of gifts, money and leftover food from the previous day.

Another origin theory stems from church donation boxes, filled with money from kindly parishioners.

These are called alms boxes and members of the clergy would often distribute this money to the poor on December 26 - which is also known as the feast of St Stephen.

St Stephen is often referred to as the first martyr of Christianity but was also renowned for distributing food and charitable aid to poorer members of the community.

The tradition of distributing alms boxes is now celebrated in the weeks leading up to Christmas Day.

Nowadays, December 26 is often spent munching on leftovers, shopping in sales, seeing the extended family or watching sport - or all three combined.

