A terrorist who worked at a Burton factory has had his jail term increased after a judge made a sentencing error.

Munir Mohammed had been plotting a major Islamic State-styled attack in the UK using an home-made bomb or the poison ricin.

Mohammed, who was employed by Kerry Foods for six months in 2016, was, last week, sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14 years for preparing terrorist acts between November 2015 and December 2016.

The Old Bailey heard he had pledged to carry out a "lone wolf" mission in a Facebook chat with an Islamic State commander.

As part of his preparations the 37-year-old sought out pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan through the SingleMuslim.com dating website and used her know-how to assemble ingredients for a bomb.

When Mohammed, of Leopold Street, Derby, was arrested in December 2016, the Sudanese asylum seeker had two of the three components for TATP explosives as well as manuals on how to make bombs and ricin poison.

After the sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Michael Topolski QC's jail term for Mohammed was criticised by Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham who branded it a "nothing".

The case returned to the Old Bailey on Wednesday under the "slip rule" to correct the sentence for Mohammed.

Raising the minimum term to 21 years, Judge Topolski apologised for making an error.

He told the court that, in the wake of the sentencing on February 22, he had received a note from the prosecution querying his decision on Mohammed.

For a "level two" offence of preparing acts of terrorism, recent guidance has set the range of between 21 and 30 years for a life sentence.

He said: "It follows that the route I took in arriving at the minimum term of 14 years was not the correct one as it did not follow the guidance.

"I am satisfied I made a material error in sentencing, for which I apologise."

The judge said it was "appropriate" to correct the minimum term, taking into account all the circumstances of the case and the "impact" on the defendant.

Speaking halting English in the dock, Mohammed angrily ranted for some minutes before the judge called a halt to the hearing.

At last week's hearing, mother-of-two El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, was handed a 12-year jail sentence plus five years on extended licence.