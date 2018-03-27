Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's longest serving barber is finally hanging up his scissors - after almost 50 years cutting hair in the town.

Terry Brassington opened Raffles barber shop in Bridge Street 40 years ago and is now set to retire after a total of 49 years in hairdressing.

The veteran barber, who will celebrate his 70th birthday in June, says he is "gutted" to be leaving, but a long-term illness means he must now turn his back on the job he has loved for almost half a century.

Terry, of Jordan Avenue, Stretton, said: "I would have stayed if I could. You couldn't do this job if you didn't love it.

"It's hard to explain really. I have never dreaded coming into work. Instead I think 'oh, so and so will be in today.'

"It's always a pleasure to see my customers and I am really going to miss everyone."

When he was at school Terry dreamt of being a carpenter, but at the age of 15 his mother suggested barbering, and he quickly became an apprentice under well-known Burton barber Stan Richards.

Terry took over the Bridge Street shop in 1978, after first owning another shop in Calais Road, Horninglow, simply called Terry's. He said he was struggling at first to come up with a name, but one word, 'raffles' became an overwhelming choice.

He said: "Not long after I had been in the new shop, I had a rather strange call. I answered it and a man on the other end said I owed him £150, so I told him I didn't know what he was on about.

"He replied, asking if this was RT Raffles of Lichfield; I told him no and thought nothing more of it.

"But after that, there was a book my wife and I liked with a character called Raffles, known as a 'gentleman thief.'

"Then, my wife started to watch a show on television called Tenko, which was about prisoners of war in Japan. We were watching it and the prisoners were all taken to a gentleman's club called Raffles!

"After that, I realised this name kept following me around and it makes you think of men - so I thought it was perfect for a barber shop."

Terry has built close friendships with his customers, including Maurice Carter, who has been a client for 49 years.

Terry says Maurice still comes in for a 50s-style teddy boy cut, complete with a full head of hair, despite being retired for 17 years.

Terry said there had been "countless" different hairstyle fashions over the years, and in the 80s, he was renowned for being the only person to offer a particular stylish American cut.

He said: "In the 80s and 90s, we were renowned for doing American GI flat tops, because I was the only person in town who could do them!

"I used to have people coming in left, right and centre for the cuts.

"In the 80s, around 2,000 American GIs came to Fauld to work at the crater. I remember them coming in and saying 'Gee bud, do you do flat tops?' so I had to learn on the job very quickly!"

He has a cut throat razor in his tool kit, but admits that he has never learned the practice of wet shaving, as the style was going out of fashion when he was an apprentice.

Terry says he is looking forward to 'doing nothing' when he finally retires on March 31. He says he will use the extra time to get jobs done around the house and spend time with his wife, Tina, three children and his grandchildren.

He added he will miss his customers, especially those who have been returning to him for several years.

He said: "I'd like to say thank-you to all of my customers for coming back time and time again. I have really enjoyed their company and hopefully they have enjoyed my bad jokes!"

The back wall of the barber shop, which is being taken over by neighbouring businesswoman Suzanne Needham, is lined with cards filled with best wishes and good luck for the future - showing his customers' loyalty.

What was happening in the world in 1978?

The Sex Pistols went on tour for the final time, meanwhile the Bee Gees' album, Saturday Night Fever was released, and was at the number one spot for 24 weeks.

On July 25, the world's first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born and Grange Hill and Dallas made their TV debuts.

In the cinema world, audiences flocked to watch Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson - alias John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John - in Grease and a goofy reporter from the planet Krypton in Superman.