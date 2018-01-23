Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shop floor staff at Tesco stores across the country are awaiting to hear their fate after the supermarket giant announced plans to axe 1,700 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Meanwhile, there may also be jobs at risk at fellow supermarket giant Sainsbury’s as the company plans a "store management restructure."

Staff at Tesco stores including Burton, Uttoxeter and Ashby are waiting to see if they will be affected by the shake up after the company said the changes would see the roles of people manager, customer experience manager and compliance manager removed from large stores in an effort to simplify its operational structure.

While Tesco said it will attempt to find people affected alternative roles within the business "wherever possible" it will be speaking to staff before commenting on specific figures on jobs for specific regions, leaving many employees in limbo about their future.

Matt Davies, who heads up Tesco UK and Ireland, said: "These changes remove complexity and will deliver a simpler, more helpful experience for colleagues and customers. We recognise these are difficult changes to make but they are necessary to ensure our business remains competitive and set up for the future.

"Our priority now is to support affected colleagues through these changes in any way we can. We hope to retain as many colleagues as possible in the new roles we have created and in the vacancies we currently have available."

Pauline Foulkes, National officer for Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said: "This is a further upheaval for Tesco managers and we will be entering into individual consultation with the company on behalf of Usdaw members who are affected by these changes.

"We are providing Usdaw members with the support, advice and representation they require through this process. Our priorities are to minimise redundancies and help our members stay employed in a suitable role within the business if they choose to do so."

Tesco added that 900 new roles with broader remits will be created under the titles of people partners, learning partners and colleague relations partners.

A Sainsbury's spokesman stressed that the company is not cutting jobs and it is not its "intention" to "reduce headcount".

Simon Roberts, retail and operations director of Sainsbury's, said: "We're proposing a store management structure that will deliver best in class leadership and, in many cases, will offer an improved reward package for new management roles.

"The proposals will introduce a more efficient and effective structure, designed to meet the challenges of today’s retail environment.

"They will deliver cost savings to be invested in our customer offer and in our colleagues as they continue to provide the very best service for our customers.

"Our intention is not to reduce overall headcount as a result of these proposals.

"I appreciate this will be a difficult time for those affected and we will fully support our people through these changes."

The BBC reports that Sainsbury's, which has more than 1,400 UK stores aims to make £500 million savings over the next three years by simplifying its organisation.

It sits jostling with Asda for the prized spot as the UK's second biggest supermarket.

Sainsbury's currently has nine stores in the Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire area, including Swadlincote, Burton, Branston, Melbourne and Mickleover.

The Unite union represents more than 12,000 members working for Sainsbury's and claims the plans impact on all locations across the country.

It has called for zero "compulsory redundancies" and for all affected staff to be handed "redeployment opportunities".

Both the team leader and store supervisor roles will be removed from all stores, along with major changes to the department manager and deputy manager structure.

Unite acting national officer for food and drink Bev Clarkson said: "This is very bad news for those dedicated workers affected by the planned job losses and Unite will be giving our members maximum support at this difficult time.

"Unite will be seeking guarantees from the management during the 45-day consultation period that there will be no compulsory redundancies for our members.

"We appreciate that Sainsbury's has a good record of redeployment of staff in these situations and we will be exploring every avenue to ensure the continuing employment for our members.

"During the consultation period, we will be having meetings with management, including asking the company if it has done an equalities' impact audit of those affected by today's announcement."