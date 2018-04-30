Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 60 members of staff at a Burton company are stepping up their campaign to raise cash for a hospice for young people with life-limiting illnesses - by walking 10,000 steps a day each.

A total of 61 employees at TF Solutions, based at Stretton Business Park, are taking part in the One Million Steps Challenge for Staffordshire's Donna Louise Trust's children hospice.

The air conditioning units supplier aims to raise as much money as possible every year for the hospice, which cares for children and is currently building a new unit to allow it to care for young people above the age of 19.

The firm's employees and their families have become the latest organisation in the area to join the "Step Up" challenge in aid of the hospice and each individual's target is to reach a total of one million steps within 100 days – which equates to the recommended 10,000 steps per day.

TF Solutions as a team is aiming to reach 61 million steps.

The money they raise this year is not only for a further installation of air conditioning equipment for teenagers' bedrooms within the hospice, but also to give a cash donation towards the charity to help make the lives of children and young adults more comfortable.

A spokesman for TF Solutions said: "TF Solutions is aiming to raise as much money as possible for this cause which is very close to our hearts - while no doubt encouraging a few friendly rivalries and fun between the team, we will also raise our fitness levels and contribute towards hitting our target sponsorship.

"We have produced a Just Giving Page where any support and donations will be most gratefully received, and we'll keep you up to date with how the team is doing as the challenge progresses.

"I hope you can join us and support our 61 million steps and play your part in reaching our fund-raising target to make the lives of the children and young adults just a little more comfortable."

Anyone wanting to sponsor the challenge can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tfs61million