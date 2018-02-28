Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton nightclub has been branded one of the worst in the borough by police after allegedly racking up 32 incidents of disorder and violence in 12 months.

The Locomotive, in Station Street, has applied to extend its licensing hours but is facing objections from Staffordshire police who have objected to the proposal claiming there have been a high number of incidents at the venue since February, last year.

These incidents allegedly include a man engaging in sexual activity in the beer garden, another sexually touching women and a man being attacked and knocked unconscious.

As a result a hearing will be held by East Staffordshire Borough Council’s licencing committee tomorrow, Thursday, March 1, when both parties will put forward their arguments before a decision is made on the extension bid.

The club’s licence holder Pam Kaur wants to extend its opening times by two hours from 2.30am to 4.30am and its supply of alcohol by two hours, from 2am to 4am. It also wants to extend its opening hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve to 6.30am.

However, Staffordshire police have objected to the proposals claiming that prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and prevention of public nuisance would be undermined.

When contacted by the Burton Mail Pam Kaur said: "We feel that there are a number of inaccuracies within the police evidence and we hope that becomes clear at tomorrow’s [Thursday, March 1] hearing."

A report to the council by the force’s licensing department claims: "We have recently had interventions with the venue due to high incident levels.

"December, last year saw a particular spike in incidents, a significant number of those were of a violent nature.

"During December the venue submitted several temporary event notices to extend their hours, however, during the extended hours there were several incidents.

"Due to this, together with the high incident levels, Staffordshire Police feels that extending the opening hours of the venue, this will further contribute to the violence during the night time economy."

Nicola Bills, licensing officer at Staffordshire police stationed at Burton, has released figures claiming to show the number of recorded incidents involving the nightclub since February, last year. There have been a total of 32 alleged incidents that have required police assistance, she said.

The break-down of alleged incidents was:

Violence against a person: 14

Drunkenness: 6

Public order: 4

Antisocial behaviour: 4

Sexual offences (not rape): 4

She said: "These incidents therefore make this premises the second worst performing in East Staffordshire borough council area.

"Of these incidents, 10 were between 10am and midnight, and 33 after midnight."

The force has also provided a detailed breakdown of the alleged incidents, which include a woman who was attacked by two other women, one reveller who threatened to shoot staff unless they let him stay in the club and a man who let off CS gas in the venue.

Other alleged incidents include glasses being thrown between two parties, as well as reports of a mass disturbance outside the toilets which then continued into the street. That same night a man was ordered to leave the club for allegedly engaging in sexual activity in the beer garden, before becoming aggressive towards staff.

Further incidents alleged to have taken place include officers being called twice to the venue in one night. They were called to assist after reports of a man touching women. The man became aggressive towards door staff and was removed by police. Later that night door staff detained a man for alleged assault and sexual touching incidents.

Another case of alleged sexual assault at the premises is said by police to have occurred during an extension of licensed hours. There were reports of a man sexually assaulting females at the location.

The police have also alleged that during an extension to the licensed hours a man was assaulted by another man in the toilets. The victim received an eye injury. The offender escaped before police arrived. Officers also say a woman had reported being punched to side of the head by a man while leaving the toilets.