Swadlincote singing sensation Kirby Frost has opened up about wowing judges on The Voice even put on an exclusive performance at the Burton Mail offices.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about the next stage of the talent competition, the former William Allitt School pupil has lifted the lid on what it is like to be working with pop super star Olly Murs and why getting a tweet from her idol Anne-Marie meant the world to her.

Kirby, 18, is fresh from appearing on the ITV talent show on Saturday, January 27, where she received rapturous applause when she performed her rendition of Anne-Marie’s 'Ciao Adios' , with judges Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs pressing their buzzers to show they all wanted to mentor her to stardom.

On Tuesday, Kirby was back in the Burton and South Derbyshire area talking to the Burton Mail about her experiences and hopes for the future.

So, how did she find performing for thousands and why did she really opt for Olly to coach her through the competition?

Kirby, who has wanted to be a singer since she was a little girl, said: "It was the most intense performance of my life. There was so much pressure and you want the 'turn' so much but it is completely out of your hands.

"It is about timing, song choice and the musicians that have already been picked before you; there is just so much riding on it.

"The audition was terrifying but also a lot of fun and hands down the best day of my life. It was a very long day and I was sat in a soundproof room for hours but it was so worth it in the end.

"I could not believe that I had the opportunity to do what I did and I was very starstruck. They are four huge stars and inspirations of mine and I never thought in a million years I would be performing in front of them.

"When I watched it back on TV it was quite weird and I could see everything from a different perspective. It was very strange to see the judges hovering over the buzzers and their facial expressions which I couldn’t see when I was performing."

Kirby said no-one was more surprised than her that she made it through to the next round. And there was more shocks in store when she chose to be part of Team Olly, despite Jennifer Hudson and the audience telling her she was better suited for Team Will.

Kirby Frost to headline at the National Brewery Centre Kirby will be headlining her third show in Burton next month. Following two previous sold out shows, Kirby is returning to the National Brewery Centre on Friday, February 16, for an intimate showcase, bringing along some special guests to keep people entertained. This is an all ages show. Under 16's need to bring a paying adult. There are only 200 tickets available for this event so please book early to avoid disappointment. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Ticket prices start from £7.

She will now how go up against someone else from her team in the battle rounds, if she progresses she will go on to the knockout rounds and the final three from each team will perform in the live shows, where the vote will go to the public.

Olly, who shot to fame on the X Factor, when he was runner up to Joe McElderry, has since put out tweets calling Kirby his little "pocket rocket" and it seems the feeling is mutual.

She said: "I didn’t think I would get any turns so I practised walking off the stage with dignity! As they were speaking there was something about the things Olly was saying and I just knew in my gut I had to go for him and I am really glad that I did.

"So many people were expecting me to go for Will and I never intended to go for Olly beforehand but it just felt right. He has been in my position and he understands what I am about. He is lovely and has really helped me with my stage presence and my confidence. He is doing a great job and I am enjoying being part of his team.

"The Voice is so well known and no matter what the future holds it has already given me the platform I have been working for and I am really grateful for that exposure."

The Voice judges' rave reviews about Kirby The judges were full of praise for Kirby’s performance with Will.i.am saying: "You sounded awesome." Jennifer Hudson said: "You are ready to record, your voice to me is made for radio. You could be a legit' artist." Tom Jones said: "The thing I like about it is your control. To hit those notes the way you did is something because it is not easy. Every note you hit, you hit spot on." Kirby replied: "My grandma would go crazy now if she knew you just said that to me." Kirby decided to go with Olly Murs as her mentor as she heads in to the next round. He told her: "That was a great audition. Your voice is just fresh. It is what is out right now in the charts and I think Anne-Marie sings that song and you just did what she did, maybe even better. I loved it."

Following Kirby’s TV debut she was inundated from support from Burton, South Derbyshire and all across the world, including special messages from some famous faces.

She said: "My phone broke a few times after my audition was shown because it was pinging so much. The response was ridiculous and I never expected it to be on such a big scale.

"I had lots of lovely messages from people I know but also hundreds from strangers, especially fans of Olly Murs showing love and support. It is overwhelming.

"I also got a tweet from Anne-Marie which was amazing. She is such a superstar and her and Jessie J are my idols and inspirations so it was pretty cool."

Now Kirby, is urging locals to continue to back her on her journey, which has only just begun.

She said: "I really appreciate the support so far and it means so much and gives me the confidence and belief in myself. If I knew someone from my community who was competing in such a big contest it would make me proud that they are putting the area on the map and so I am asking people to support me, a local girl and I am going to do what I can to make you proud."

Kirby will next hit the screens when she takes part in the battle rounds of the show in the next few weeks.

So what has she got in the pipeline?

She said: "I have always loved to sing and perform and it is something that I really enjoy. I started taking singing seriously when my mum uploaded a video of me singing, "It’s my party" by Jessie J on Facebook without me knowing. Since then I have been performing and singing wherever I can.

"Singing is when I am happiest and I just want to keep performing and see where it takes me. In the future I would like to write more original songs and release them. I am excited to see where this takes me."

The Voice is on ITV on Saturday evenings at 8pm.