A man was taken to hospital after an incident at a Burton pub last night.

Police said it happened in The Wyggeston, in Calais Road, on Saturday, April 28.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "There was an incident in Burton that we were called out to at around 10.15pm.

"Police attended the scene after we received reports of public order offences and one male was taken for treatment after suffering head injuries.

"His injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

"The injured person did not make any complaints to us and no arrests were made. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted by the Burton Mail.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 932 of April 28. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.