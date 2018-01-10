The video will start in 8 Cancel

Top Government roles have gone to the Burton and South Derbyshire MPs in Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet reshuffle.

Mrs May announced details of her reshuffle of the top jobs on Monday and yesterday, Tuesday, January 9, saying it was an attempt to 'refresh' her Government and put the best people in the right roles.

News of former Education Secretary, Justine Greening resigning after refusing a new job as Work and Pension's Secretary, and the appointment of a new party chairman, in Brandon Lewis, who takes over from Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin, stole the national headlines.

But also in Mrs May's last announcement on Tuesday were eight new roles released at once, including ones for Burton MP, Andrew Griffiths and Heather Wheeler, the South Derbyshire's MP.

Mr Griffiths, 47, has left his position as Lord Commissioner of the Treasury to take up a role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or Small Business Minister.

While, Mrs Wheeler, 58, has also moved from Lord Commissioner of the Treasury to a role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Reacting on Twitter, Mr Griffiths said: "Thrilled to be appointed Small Business Minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Representing Burton and Uttoxeter will always be my first priority but I look forward to getting started on the business brief."

Mr Griffiths new responsibilities in his new role includes industrial strategy, industrial policy, life sciences and EU on-going business.

