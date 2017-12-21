The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man has been jailed after stealing more than £3,000 worth of tools from tradespeople across Burton.

Joshua Owen appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court where he admitted five charges of theft over a two-day period. He had previously denied the offences.

His victims told the court they had lost trade as a result of his actions.

Owen has admitted stealing power tools worth £1,098; more power tools worth £500; another lot of power tools worth £1,400; and tools worth £670. He also admitted stealing a bike worth £3,500.

All the offences took place in Burton between April 7 and April 9.

He was jailed for 23 weeks due to his previous history of offending. The court was also told the offence was planned and that he played a significant role.

The items taken were of substantial value to the victims and impacted upon their trade.

Owen, of Dixon Street, Wolverhampton, has been ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.