Two businesswomen from the Burton area are the next public figures to go under the microscope in the Burton Mail and Else Solicitors' series of 'Meet the Leaders' events.

Tonight, Noreen Oliver MBE, the chief executive officer of the Burton Addiction Centre and Holly Murdoch, managing director at the Football Association-run St. George's Park, will face the spotlight at the third event of its kind.

The evening is designed to give employees the chance to hear at first hand from various leaders in the area. There will be a question and answer session with host, local businessman Dave Bryon.

The two women will be taking part in the event, tonight, Thursday, March 8, at The Mulberry Restaurant at Burton and South Derbyshire College. It is expected to last for around two hours, starting at 5.30pm, with some food and drinks on offer for free.

The pair will discuss their career paths so far, along with key pieces of advice to the audience.

The first event in November saw more than 70 young professionals turn out to hear from Burton Albion Football Club chairman Ben Robinson and manager Nigel Clough.

Medical bosses from Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the body which oversees Queen's Hospital in the town, were featured in the January event, with Magnus Harrison, the medical director of the trust and lead nurse, Paula Gardner.

The event is free, with tickets still available online. They can be booked at http://elsesolicitors.eventbrite.com .