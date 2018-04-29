Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of fans turned out to welcome well-known celebrities, including glamour model Katie Price and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! winner Kerry Katona, to Burton as they took to the pitch for a charity football match today.

Soap and reality TV stars such as Coronation Street's Shayne Ward, son of legendary Manchester United player George Best, Calum, and Dom Lever from Love Island, ran out at the Pirelli Stadium just a day after the Brewers kept their hopes of surviving in the Championship alive on the same pitch.

Fans were in high spirits after Saturday's 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers, which gave the Brewers a much-needed three points.

Club chairman Ben Robinson who was no doubt pleased with yesterday's result and along with fans in town, was ready to relax a little and enjoy watching some fun on the pitch as the bevy of stars got stuck in.

Among other celebrities taking part were EastEnders' Danny-Boy Hatchard, TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent and Jimmy Constable from 911. The team managers for the day were glamour model and TV star Katie Price and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! winner Kerry Katona.

Kerry's team got off to a strong start with an early goal from Jimmy Constable, before Brewers manager Nigel Clough equalised with a goal for Katie's side.

The players went into half time with Kerry's side leading 3-1, only for that to all change in the second half.

James 'Arg' Argent came on for Kerry's side early on in the second half and quickly scored, making the score 4-1. Quick goals took the total to 6-1 before Katie came back out on to the sidelines to see her team turn the tables with four quick goals taking the total to 6-5.

However the Katie's side couldn't quite keep up with Kerry's and Shayne Ward scored the last goal of the match, taking the total for the afternoon to eight goals to five.

The match, watched by a crowd of 2,398, was raising money for Burton Albion Community Trust, the club's charity arm. Proceeds from this match will go towards adult and junior disability programmes at the club.

Mr Robinson said: "We've got a great community trust engaging with 8,000 people each week covering 40 projects.

"We'd like to say thank you to all of the celebrities for giving up their Sunday afternoon and supporting charity events like this. It's very special and is very much appreviated."

Fans got in the spirit of things at the Pirelli, cheering on their favourite TV personalities and actors during the clash.

Kerry said before the game: "It's been a great chance to get down and support the local community. I came down to the Brewers' match against Bolton yesterday to drum up some support and everyone was great.

"I got the chance the sample Burton nightlife yesterday with a load of the lads and it was such a great night! Now all I need to do is win today."

Kerry's team captain Calum Best was just as confident of a win, saying: "The guys are pumped and we're ready to win.

"I'm gonna be screaming and shouting making sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to be doing. It might be for charity but we're here to win!

"We all love coming down to these matches; it's great that we can do something to help local communities. Plus, I wanted to be a footballer growing up so it's like I'm living out that dream!"

Former musician and Corrie star Shayne Ward said before the kick-off: "I've been preparing for this properly. I didn't go out last night - I had a pizza in bed!"

He added he was expecting to hear his hit song That's My Goal if he scored during the match.

During half-time, Swadlincote's very own singing star Kirby Frost took to the pitch to cheer on the players and sang Friends by Anne-Marie and her own song The Place.

Kirby fresh from living her on-screen dream after being selected to join coach Olly Murs' team on the latest series of The Voice. She narrowly missed out on making it through to the live shows after being knocked out in the "battle" stages.

Swadlincote snow hero Stuart Bacon was asked to join the celebs on the pitch as part of the local hero competition.His invitation came after he drove his 4x4 in treacherous weather conditions to get a heavily pregnant woman to hospital during the Beast from the East storm after she went into labour early.

He joined Katie Price's team alongside Tattoo Fixers' Jay Hutton and Brewers' manager Nigel Clough.

Stuart said before the game: "I was gobsmacked when I got the call to say I had won the Local Hero contest and got to play alongside the celebrities.

"I coach my son's five-a-side team, Ashby Ivanhoe, so I've got a few tricks up my sleeve! I'm going going to score as many goals as I can!

"I'd just like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me that money can't buy so I'm so grateful!"

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Brewers legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink even made an appearance, despite not being able to play. The ex-Burton manager went on to the pitch on crutches after an operation, but still wanted to say hello to fans. He added, if he was playing he would be 'banging the goals in'.

In the end, Kerry's team took the title with an impressive eight goals to five.

Who played in the football match?

Reality TV stars took over the Pirelli Stadium, as the stars of The Only Way is Essex, Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother battled it out in the charity football match.

TOWIE stars, Dan Osborne and James 'Arg' Argent were joined by Love Island star Dom Lever. Celebrity Big Brother Calum Best also joined the line up.

Danny Boy Hatchard and Dean Gaffney swapped the Queen Vic for the football pitch as the EastEnders stars tried to get the ball in the back of the net.

Former singer Shayne Ward, who now plays Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, also appeared, along with fellow-musicians including Jimmy Constable from 911 and MC Harvey from So Solid Crew.

Completing the line up were actor Stephen Graham, who starred in Gangs of New York and Pirates of the Caribbean,and Matt Lapinskas, who appeared on Dancing on Ice.

What is the Burton Albion Community Trust?

The Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT) is a registered charity and an award-winning organisation. It delivers programmes across five main themes - participation, social inclusion, disability, education and health.

Bosses said that having such a variety of themed programmes enable them to be an influential partner in all aspects of the community and also allows them to have a wider impact both regionally and nationally.

The trust aims to use the power of football and brand of Burton Albion Football Club to make a difference to the lives of people within the community.