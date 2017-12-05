Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters and staff from across Burton and South Derbyshire hope to make a difference to the less fortunate this Christmas after making their contribution to this year’s Feed Our Families campaign.

Thousands of students at Burton and South Derbyshire College have donated to the collection after being inspired by the articles featured in the Burton Mail.

The appeal, which aims to feed the hungry in Burton and South Derbyshire during the Christmas period, will this year be distributed between four vital causes which work tirelessly to support those in society who need a helping hand.

Those that will benefit are Burton YMCA and South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), as well as Burton’s Salvation Army and The Eaton Foundation, which is also based in the town.

Last year was the most successful campaign ever, with a record 15,000 food items feeding around 1,000 families over Christmas, thanks to Burton Mail readers.

This year it is more important than ever as food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire are being used more than ever before.

Emily Vinall, enrichment and wellbeing co-ordinator at the college praised the campaign and said it "makes a valuable difference to the community."

Emily said: "At Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), we are incredibly proud of our long tradition of supporting local organisations and charities, and this year is no different.

"The Feed Our Families campaign makes a valuable difference to the community, especially at times like Christmas where families can struggle.

"Students and staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College are always looking to get involved in raising money for charity and we would definitely encourage others to support the campaign.

"It is extremely rewarding to be able to give back to our local community and make a difference to the lives of those in need this Christmas."

Also backing the campaign are youngsters at Scientia Academy, which is based in Mona Road.

Anique Rehman, 24, administrative support for the academy, said: "This is the first time we have acted as a collection point for staff, parents and students. I used to work at Burton and South Derbyshire College where they piloted their involvement with the appeal and after moving on I really wanted to take the opportunity for us to get involved as an academy.

"The parents that come in care about supporting local families and we serve a large part of the community.

"I think this appeal is really important and the nature of the times we are in makes us sit back and think of others and how we can help them."