Three vehicles have been involved in an accident in Burton town centre this afternoon, it has been reported.
The collision is believed to have happened on Moor Street, close to Alfred Street, and the road has been blocked in both directions.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported slow traffic is surrounding the area and the vehicles are awaiting recovery.
Pictures of the scene
Our reporter Ben Waldron was at the scene of the crash and got photos of the scene while it was dealt with by emergency services.
One person suffers minor injuries
A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.45pm to an accident opposite the fire station.
“We sent one ambulance to the scene and two patients were assessed at the scene. One was uninjured and the other suffered minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.”
Two cars taken away by recovery
Two cars involved in the incident have been taken away by recovery vehicles.
Witness shares what she saw
Jeanie Barwood lives on Moor Street and saw what happened.
“I was sat inside and I heard a big bang. I looked out of the window and saw people running down the street. I saw the blue lights and I thought the worst, but it really was a big bang.”
Police guiding traffic
Our reporter Ben Waldron is at the scene.
He said police are guiding traffic away from the incident.