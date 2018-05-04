Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading into Burton during rush-hour traffic found themselves stuck in queuing traffic after three vehicles were involved in an accident.

Staffordshire Police said offers were called to the northbound carriageway of the A38, near to the Branston interchange, at 7.50am this morning, Friday, May 4, after three vehicles were involved in a collision. This partially blocked the road and a broken down lorry further down the road added further delays for motorists.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 7.50am to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound section of the A38.

"Ambulance is in attendance, but it doesn’t look like serious injuries, they are there just to check everyone is okay."

The forces said that the vehicles involved were a white Volkswagen Caddy, a blue Volkswagen Touareg and a grey Ford Focus

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.57am to reports of a three-car road traffic collision on the A38 near to Branston.

"One ambulance is at the scene."