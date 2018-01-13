Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people arrested in connection with a series of ram raids appeared in court today.

Heathan Hall, 27, of Copt Oak, Markfield, has been charged with conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire and conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7, police said.

Wayne Smith, 35, of Manor Road, Barlestone, has been charged with conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire and conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between 18 May and October 7.

Swaly Price, of no fixed address, has been charged conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations and conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire

They appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on the morning of Saturday, January 13, and have been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on February 9.

Two women, aged 31 and 26, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, and a 62-year-old man from Derbyshire, arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act have all been released from custody pending further investigation.