Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenagers have been hailed heroes for saving the life of a man knocked unconscious after a fall.

Darren Burgham was ten minutes from freezing to death in sub-zero temperatures.

On Saturday, December 16, 47-year-old Mr Burgham slipped and banged his head on the towbar of a van while walking along Springfield Road in Swadlincote, knocking himself out.

He was only wearing thin clothing and soon developed hypothermia as winter temperatures plummeted in the freezing cold.

Fortunately, three 16-year-old boys found the unconscious man at around 9.10pm while walking to the cinema to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Odeon.

The three teens, Josh Hinds, Tom Hulse and Jordan Sidwell, rushed into action, sat him upright, called the ambulance service and attempted to help him regain consciousness.

A team from East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived and took Darren to Queen's Hospital in Burton.

He was released the following day, Sunday, December 17, with no other injuries than a black eye.

Darren, who lives with his daughter and two grandchildren in Midway, was quick to post on the Facebook group I love Swad to thank the three teens.

He said: "Many thanks to the three men who found me last night, I’m now out of hospital."

"You saved my life. many thanks again."

Talking to the Burton Mail this week, Darren - a former stock replenisher from Midway - said he was just 10 minutes from death and didn't remember much of the incident, apart from waking up in the Observation Ward at Queen's Hospital.

He said: "The hospital staff told me that I was apparently 10 minutes from death, I don't remember a lot really, I was taken to Burton hospital but I don't remember getting in the ambulance - how I got there I don't know.

"I've had to be told that I slipped and hit my eye on the towbar of a van, I've got a nice shiner of a black eye but apart from that I'm fine.

"After Christmas I intend to find the lads myself and thank them again, I really am so grateful," said Darren, who lives with his daughter and two grandchildren in Midway.

Jordan, who also lives in Midway and is studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said the trio were shocked but managed to handle the situation.

He told the Burton Mail: "We saw some legs sticking out from underneath the back of a van and it made us all jump.

"We assumed he was working on the van so we carried on, but I turned around just to look once more and realised something wasn't right.

"He was on the floor motionless with his eyes rolled back so we immediately went over to him.

"We asked him if he was okay and he wouldn't respond.

"Josh called the ambulance straightaway, we were all quite shocked because it was so out of the blue but we handled it well because we've been in similar situations before.

"We shouted a man over and he helped lift Darren out of the road and sat him up, he was slowly regaining consciousness but still wasn't okay.

"We kept reassuring him and telling him he'll be alright, he then began to be sick.

(Image: Google)

"It's lucky we found him.

"I'm glad that we got to Darren in time and that he is doing well, and if anyone sees someone who might need help never hesitate to help them."

Both Josh, who is an apprentice at CNC Machinist in Coton Park, and Tom, studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, live in Newhall and agree that it was luck alone which saved the day.

Josh said: "It was just a casual night out and we luckily stumbled upon Darren and did our best to assist him."

Tom added: "I just think it’s lucky we found him when we did."