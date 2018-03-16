There has been a three-vehicle accident on the A38 near Barton-under-Needwood.
This is on the northbound carriage of the road, just before the B5016, for Barton and Walton turn off.
According to traffic monitoring website Inrix, there is queuing traffic on the road, which is partially blocked and an air ambulance is in the area.
Follow our live updates below.
Emergency services at the scene
Motorists advised to avoid the area
Update from bus operator Midland Classic
A statement from Midland Classic reads: “A38 UPDATE. The A38 is currently closed between Alrewas & Barton. Route X12 will now divert back onto the A38 at Barton Turn. Route 812 is unaffected.”
Pictures coming in from the scene on the A38
Picture from the scene shows the severity of the collision
Live map Waze shows heavy traffic travelling towards the road closure
Confirmed - bus driver trapped in coach, no passengers on board at the time
Staffordshire Police has confirmed a bus driver is trapped in the coach involved in a collision also between a car and a lorry.
A spokesman said they were called at 11.30am to the A38 at Lichfield Road, on the northbound carriageway just before the Walton on Trent turn-off.
Officers have confirmed only the bus driver was on board the coach at the time of the collision, and firefighters are now working to release him.
Both lanes of the A38 northbound are closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Fire crews from Burton, Barton and Longton on scene
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 11.32 about a road traffic collision near the travel lodge. The incident, which involved a bus, a lorry and a car has left one man trapped. Fire crews from Burton, Barton and Longton are currently on the scene.
Bus operators warning of diversion
Bus operator, Midland Classic is warning commuters that routes X12 and 812 will be diverted.
A statement reads: “Due to the closure of the northbound A38 route X12 & 812 will divert via the Acorn Inn. Passengers for Branston will need to change buses in Burton.”
Man trapped by injuries - currently being extricated
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man, thought to be the bus driver is a casualty and is trapped by his injuries. Fire crews are currently working to release him.
Buses being affected
Bus firm Midland Classic has confirmed services towards Burton are affected.
A spokesman said: “We have reports that due to a road traffic collision the A38 is closed northbound just after Barton Turn. This will affect services X12, 811 & 812 toward Burton.”
A38 at standstill, according to witness
Traffic builds in the A38
Traffic is building on the A38 before the Barton and Walton turn off.
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.