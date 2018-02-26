The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading into Burton have been warned to expect some delays due to temporary traffic lights.

Three-way temporary traffic lights are currently in place in Station Street at the junction with Cross Street in the town centre. These are set to be in place until Wednesday, February 28, due to work being carried out by South Staffordshire Water.

The planned work is to allow for the water company to cut off an existing supply pipe and is expected to cause some delays, particularly in rush-hour traffic.

Work is also being carried out in Worthington Way, Burton, with some carriageway incursion as gas distribution company Cadent carries out urgent work to prevent the possible loss of gas supply.

The work is expected to continue until Friday, March 2